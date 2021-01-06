covid19
Covid tests delays Juventus trip to Milan

January 6, 2021 - 9:51 am

Juventus has delayed their trip to Milan until today after their team was tested for covid-19 again.

The Bianconeri will face Milan in one of their most important games this season but the recent positive cases at the club have made them take another round of tests.

Alex Sandro had tested positive on Monday and he was joined by Juan Cuadrado.

Both players are currently self-isolating and will miss the game for the club.

However, there are concerns that there might be an outbreak at the club and perhaps more of their players have contracted the virus.

For this reason, the club has decided to shift their trip to today when the result of the latest round of tests will have come back, according to Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia.

The Milan match is a must-win game for them and this news will not inspire confidence in their team.

However, Andrea Pirlo will be hoping that he doesn’t lose more of his players to the outbreak and that they will also be in the right frame of mind to play the game for a win.

