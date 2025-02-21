Juventus have been dumped out of the Champions League after PSV beat them in extra time Wednesday evening.

The Bianconeri had been keen to make an impression in the competition and worked hard to ensure they qualified for the last 16 automatically.

They never succeeded and have now been eliminated in the play-off by a PSV side that looked to be in great shape.

The men in black and white have one less competition to play for, and a season that started with so much promise could end with nothing to show for it.

This is Thiago Motta’s first term as their manager, but at Juventus, you must always make your time at the club count.

The Bianconeri have spent money on the squad in the last year, and Motta almost has no reason to fail. However, crashing out of the Champions League could be a good thing.

Juve is a young team whose rebuild began just a few months ago, so the Bianconeri need time to get used to what the new manager wants from them.

It helps if the players do not have too many matches, as they can spend more time training and getting used to the manager’s system.

They have now exited one of the competitions that could have caused significant stress during the campaign, and their players will have fewer games to play.

Some of Motta’s stars are already showing signs of burnout from playing too many matches, so the Bianconeri might find it helpful to have a break sometimes.

They will now focus on playing for the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, and their chances of retaining the cup have improved as they play fewer matches.

In terms of revenue, the club loses a few million, but if they had gone far in the UCL and missed out on a place in the competition next term, they would still have lost money.

Now is a good time for Motta to ensure his players understand his ideas and maintain good form in their domestic fixtures.

If they end the term by winning the Italian Cup and qualifying for the next Champions League, that would be a satisfactory way to end his first season at the club.

No one had expected them to win the Champions League, so their early exit from the tournament should be seen as a positive.