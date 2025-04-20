Napoli boss Antonio Conte stole the headlines once more as he aimed a dig at his current employers in his post-match statements.

The Partenopei had a nervy outing against rock-bottom Monza at the U-Power on Saturday evening. Despite the Biancorossi’s miserable form, Napoli struggled to break the deadlock, but Scott McTominay eventually rose to the plate to fire the Scudetto hopefuls past their relegation-doomed foes.

But while all seemed well for Napoli who temporarily caught up with league leaders Inter, Conte still had a negative remark to make regarding the club’s training facility.

The Lecce native started his post-match interview on a positive note, explaining why he’s happy in Naples.

“I’ve integrated very well in Naples, I’m very happy and so is my family,” he told DAZN via IlBianconero.

“The food is great, there’s always sunshine, and the fans make you feel at home. We have to live in the present, for my part, there are these encouraging situations, but people want to win, they have ambition, there’s great fear on my part, then we have to see what reality will be.”

Conte then sang his own praise, before aiming a jibe at the club’s facility.

“In football, whoever takes me gets someone who delivers on expectations. Whoever takes Conte comes first or second, you have to fight to win the league. I’m not stupid, if there aren’t the necessary means to do this, I won’t join.

“We’ve had several injuries. The fields should have been redone, but instead, they’re still the same.”

Conte has been identified as one of the main candidates to join Juventus next season if they don’t decide to keep Igor Tudor.

The 55-year-old’s relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to be frosty, and his latest comments are unlikely to help mend the fences.