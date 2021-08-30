Cremonese closes in on a move for Juventus youngster

Juventus will send Nicolò Fagioli out on loan as they look to give some of their youngsters first team experience away from the club.

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they have some of the best academy players in Italy.

They keep relying on experienced players signed from other clubs and this has made giving chances to their youngsters hard to come by.

They tend to use the loan market to help the players they believe have a great future to get first-team experienced faster.

Fagioli is one player that Massimiliano Allegri likes, but the returning manager needs to get results fast as he bids to win the Serie A title with them this season.

He would have limited time to give chances to Fagioli and Juve has now decided that it is best that he leaves on loan.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that he is heading to the Serie B side, Cremonese.

They are an ambitious club looking to get promoted to Italy’s top flight and their proposal for Fagioli impressed Juve.

The report says their manager, Fabio Pecchia managed the midfielder with the Juve Under 23’s and they believe he will help him develop well.