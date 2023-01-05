Cremonese manager Massimiliano Alvini insists his team deserved more than a defeat in their game against Juventus last night.

The Cremona side held Juve for over 90 minutes and it seemed they could get a famous draw from the fixture.

However, the Bianconeri scored in added time, thanks to a superb free kick from Arkadiusz Milik.

This broke the heart of the hosts and ensured Juve now has seven consecutive wins in the league as Max Allegri’s men continue to build on their successes.

Alvini’s side put up a great fight and he said via Tuttomercatoweb afterwards:

“I have never talked about bad luck. I think it is an unfair result and does not give credit to the team’s performance. The result is unfair, but I can’t say more. We needed points and in the end, we remain penalized, the team made an extraordinary performance and we deserved something more. I feel sorry for my kids and the audience. I’m not talking about bad luck because that’s another thing”.

Juve FC Says

Clubs will always deliver top performances when they face us, but we have the quality to come out victoriously, which is what happened in this game.

Cremonese deserves credit for how difficult they made the game for us, but we showed we were the better side eventually.

Hopefully, we will not need to wait until the final minutes of other matches before we win them in the future.