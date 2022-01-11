Cremonese reportedly considering a move for Juventus youngster

Felix Correia could join Nicolo Fagioli at Cremonese as the club becomes interested in the Juventus winger.

He is currently on loan at Parma, but he hasn’t played as many matches as Juve would like, so he could leave this month, according to Sky Sports Italia via Tuttojuve.

He won’t have space in the current Bianconeri team, so the report says they could send the 20-year-old out on loan to Cremonese for the rest of the season.

The Tigers already have another Juve youngster on their books with Fagioli having an impressive spell with them.

His time there has made Juve trust the Serie B club and that could land them Correia.

Juve FC Says

When we send young players out on loan, the priority is for them to play as many matches as possible.

Correia has shown great promise in the Juve youth teams and he is one of the youngsters the club is banking on to help us in the future.

If he cannot get enough game time at Parma, he should return to the Under23 unless there is another club that can give him that.

Judging by how Fagioli has been treated, we can trust Cremonese to help develop Correia.