Crespi didn’t want to leave the Allianz Stadium after yesterday’s match

Juventus Next Gen goalkeeper Gian Marco Crespi has admitted he didn’t want to leave the Allianz Stadium after their 2-1 loss to Vicenza last night.

The Juve youth side played the first leg of the Coppa Italia Serie C final at the stadium in front of Max Allegri and some fans.

The Next Gen does not always play at the iconic stadium, so it was a moment some of the players on that pitch might not get again.

After the game, Crespi admits he was delighted and says he didn’t even want to leave the stadium.

The 2001-born goalie said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“A magnificent evening, however, from an emotional point of view: I would have liked to stay here endlessly, even if it did not end in the best way. We could have done more, but we still have 90 minutes to play it all, on the other hand we had prepared this game very well, too bad for the goal right at the end. Now we still have many games ahead of us, even complicated ones, we will have to continue giving 110%”.

Juve FC Says

The Allianz Stadium is one of the best in Europe and every player in the Juve Next Gen side dreams of promotion to the senior squad so they can regularly compete on that ground.

The boys can still win the cup, but they must prepare very well for the return leg and might even do better away from home, where they will play with less pressure.