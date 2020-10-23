Crespo backs Pirlo and chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

Hernan Crespo has revealed that he is happy for Andrea Pirlo after his former teammate was made the manager of Juventus this summer.

The former striker was speaking on a number of issues and he also touched on the never-ending debate on who is better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He claimed that Pirlo was an extra-ordinary individual as a teammate and he wishes him well.

He also touched on Paulo Dybala and claimed that he doesn’t see a problem with the attacker, claiming that his time will come because he is very talented.

He then added that he will choose Messi over Ronaldo even though his choice takes away nothing from the Portuguese attacker.

On Pirlo, he said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I am really happy for [Andrea] Pirlo, Andrea is an extraordinary person and I always wish good things to nice people,”.

“We played together, we shared a lot of feelings. I remember him and Sandro Nesta shared the room and I always went to disturb them. We spent some amazing moments of joy.

On Dybala, he adds: “Dybala’s talent will shine soon. He’s a player for a top team and he’s proved it so many times. For me there is no problem.”

He then said of the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo: “I am looking forward to seeing Juve-Barcellona but I would choose Messi without taking anything away from Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Leo is a compatriot, I guy who I saw growing up. The Copa America is on next summer, Argentina and Colombia are the organizers. I hope we can go all way to the end.”

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo will never go away and even fans of Juventus are divided over who is the better player.

But both players will remain two of the greatest players to have ever played the game.