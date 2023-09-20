Hernan Crespo has shared his thoughts on the effective on-field partnership between Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, who have been responsible for the majority of Juventus’ goals this season.

Juventus has consistently deployed Chiesa and Vlahovic as their primary attacking duo since the beginning of the current season, and their partnership has proven to be highly productive. At their current scoring pace, it’s reasonable to expect both strikers to reach a tally of at least 15 goals each, making them one of the most formidable attacking combinations in the league.

Crespo, who has been observing their performances closely, has expressed his appreciation for the chemistry and effectiveness displayed by these two attackers in front of goal. Their ability to work together and find the back of the net has undoubtedly been a bright spot for Juventus.

The former Chelsea striker said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Chiesa and Vlahovic communicate well at speed, they speak the same technical language. It must be the team, with an appropriate manoeuvre, to support them effectively: there are few pairs like that around.

“The best tandem in the championship? Maybe not the best, but at least the second. In first place I put Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are responsible for bringing the feel-good factor back to Juventus in this campaign.

Both men suffered from some physical problems last season, which hampered their performances.

They have recovered and show how good they can be in good shape. It is a good time to be a Bianconeri supporter and we can look forward to a great season with both men performing well.