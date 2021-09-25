Crespo points out one thing Dybala needs to work on to become a complete player

Hernan Crespo has revealed that Paulo Dybala needs to grow in terms of character to become the complete player.

The Argentinian is one of Juventus’ key players and he is now the main man in their attack after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has struggled to maintain excellent form in the last year and he was also under the shadows of Ronaldo when the Portuguese attacker was at the club.

Juve expects more goals and assists from him now and former Inter Milan and Chelsea striker, Crespo admits Dybala is a top-quality forward who knows how to dribble and score, among other things.

However, his character remains undeveloped and Crespo has urged the former Palermo man to work on it.

He was speaking ahead of the Champions League game between Chelsea and the Bianconeri and he also claimed that the game is unpredictable before tipping both clubs to reach the next round.

He told Sportsweek as quoted by Tuttojuve: “These challenges have a unique charm and the first thing that comes to mind is that I would like to be on the field, not on the bench to be a coach. The Champions League matches are unpredictable, both are overdue favorites to go through. “

On Dybala he adds: “He has quality, dribbling, vision and in front of the goal he does not lose. Maybe he has to grow in terms of character.”