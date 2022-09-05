Criminal gangs also threatened the security of Pogba’s mother

Paul Pogba has been in talks with investigators in Italy as his life comes under threat by a criminal gang looking to extort him.

The midfielder moved to Juventus in the last transfer window, but he was injured in preseason and has not played a competitive game for the Bianconeri yet.

As he works on his recovery, a video of his brother circulated weeks ago where he threatened to expose secrets about the midfielder we all needed to know.

The midfielder has since revealed that he is being threatened by a gang that his brother belongs to, and they want to extort further money from him.

More details have emerged on the issue, and Calciomercato claims the midfielder’s mother has also been threatened.

Because of this, she is now under special protection to keep her safe from harm.

Juve FC Says

This Pogba issue will not go away soon, but we need the midfielder to be back in action.

He is a key summer signing, and our current team is missing his input.

Hopefully, he would put the off-field matter behind him when he returns to action if they have not sorted it out by then.

For now, we need to find ways to win more matches without him in the picture.