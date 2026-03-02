Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello firmly believes the sooner Juventus part ways with Damien Comolli, the better.

The French official boasts more than two decades of experience at the top level. He began as a scout for Monaco and Arsenal, before assuming managerial roles at Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Fenerbahce.

In 2020, Comolli became the president of Toulouse, but he vacated his role last May to join Juventus. He was initially appointed as General Director, effectively replacing departing Juventus Director of Football Cristiano Giuntoli.

Damien Comolli has yet to impress since joining Juventus

The 53-year-old’s first transfer campaign in Turin was a large disappointment, as none of his four new signings (David, Joao Mario, Openda, and Zhegrova) managed to hit the ground running. And yet, the Juventus hierarchy decided to promote him to the CEO role.

Comolli has also been criticised for his controversial data-driven approach, also referred to as ‘Moneyball’, which prioritises numbers over traditional scouting.

Damien Comolli (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty)

In his latest editorial for Sportitalia, Michele Criscitiello took the opportunity to aim another dig at Comolli.

The outspoken journalist provided a panoramic analysis of the state of Italian football, explaining why Inter, who have been humbled in Europe at the hands of Bodo/Glimt, have burned through the field in Serie A, as they close in on the Scudetto title.

“We can say, albeit quietly, that Inter will ultimately win this Scudetto,” argued Criscitiello.

“Nevertheless, Napoli and Milan will have thrown it away. Not to mention Juventus, who will waste many more years if they continue with Comolli.”

Juventus told to part ways with Comolli

This certainly isn’t the first time Criscitiello blasted the Juventus CEO, as he had already blamed him for offering Igor Tudor the permanent role, a decision he described as ‘suicidal’.

Comolli will be keen to prove his naysayers wrong, but he and his collaborators (Marco Ottolini, Francois Modesto, and Giorgio Chiellini) will have to up their game in the summer, especially after failing to properly reinforce Luciano Spalletti’s squad in January.