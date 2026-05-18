Michele Criscitiello believes Juventus will continue to suffer under the tutelage of John Elkann, who failed to fill the gap caused by Andrea Agnelli’s departure.

Elkann has been the club’s majority owner and de facto leader of the Agnelli family since the death of his grandfather, the iconic Gianni Agnelli.

However, the 50-year-0ld has been perceived as a cold and distant figure by the club supporters, who accuse him of lacking passion.

On the contrary, Andrea Agnelli has always been an avid Juventus supporter, and the fanbase was fully behind him when he assumed the role of club president in 2010.

Criscitiello blames John Elkann for woeful Juventus campaign

Agnelli’s appointment as chairman sparked a glorious chapter in Juventus history, as the club went on to win an unprecedented nine straight league titles between 2012 and 2020.

However, his time at the helm ended on a sour note, as he was forced to sign amidst legal and financial crises surrounding the club.

Since Agnelli’s departure, Elkann has tried to become more involved in the club’s affairs, although he entrusted the club’s daily operations to others, including club president Gianluca Ferrero and CEO Damien Comolli.

Therefore, Criscitiello believes that Elkann is the main culprit behind Juve’s poor campaign, noting how the club is paying the price for the ongoing feud between the two cousins.

“The blame belongs to John Elkann. A businessman, a finance man, probably smarter than us ordinary mortals, but football is a different story,” wrote the journalist in his weekly column on Sportitalia.

“Yes, the real disaster was created by him, and he is taking Juventus back to where it had been left before Andrea Agnelli’s succession.

“Enemy cousins, not like the usual countryside quarrels, a family battle that in the end only harms the club.”

Why Andrea Agnelli succeeded at Juventus

Criscitiello argues that Andrea Agnelli was the perfect profile for Juventus thanks to his family heritage and football knowledge.

“Andrea Agnelli was the only one who could carry football forward in Turin. Because of the surname, the historic one, and because within the family, he is the only one who truly loves this sport and this world.

“He acquired the skills over time, and if your name is Agnelli and you study football a little (if you love it), either you are completely clueless, or you will know how to invest money properly.

“He made mistakes too at the end of the cycle, of course; we are not talking about an alien, but about a good and capable executive.

“John’s power, however, is greater than Andrea’s. One cousin took the toy away from the other, then took it back, but if you do not know football, you will not learn it even in ten years.”

While a section of Juventus supporters would welcome Agnelli back with open arms, Elkann will have the final say on the matter, as he owns the majority of the club’s shares.