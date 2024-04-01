Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello expects Juventus to replace Max Allegri with Thiago Motta this summer.

The Italo-Brazilian manager is enjoying a sensational campaign with Bologna who currently sit fourth in the Serie A table while playing an attractive brand of football.

The 41-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and the Bianconeri have emerged as his main suitor.

Many observers believe that Juventus will put an end to Allegri’s second reign at the club, paving the way for a new project.

As Criscitiello explains, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will finally begin to implement his ideas after spending his first year at the club as a “tourist”.

The former Napoli director is looking to kickstart a revolution, beginning with Motta’s arrival.

“Giuntoli agreed to work for his favorite club but he knew well that he had two bitter pills to swallow: A summer without a transfer market, like tourist in Milan, and a year with Allegri on the bench,” wrote Criscitiello in his column for SportItalia.

“He’s been a caged lion and now he starts to roar. It will be a revolutionary market that will lead to many changes among the players and Thiago Motta will arrive on the bench, in the imagination of Giuntoli, who moved in advance to anticipate the competition from other big clubs.

“With Motta, there is an agreement on years and numbers but above all on an agreement on how to set up the team.

“Allegri will go towards a sabbatical or the termination of his contract.”

The journalist expects Juventus to be competitive rather than experimental next season, believing that Motta will have great responsibilities at the club.

“The new Juventus will not be experimental, the fans are tired and will not accept the transition year because there will be yet another revolution.

“Motta will take on a great responsibility. Let’s wait a few weeks and we’ll know more. For the coach, the next Champions League qualification with Bologna must first be achieved.”