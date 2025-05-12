PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello insists that Juventus have hardly made any progress since sacking Thiago Motta and replacing him with Igor Tudor.

Since taking the reins, the Croatian has managed to register three home wins at the expense of Genoa, Lecce and Monza. However, the Bianconeri remain winless on the road under his tutelage.

The team suffered a shocking defeat in Parma, while settling for three draws against their direct Champions League rivals, Roma, Bologna and Lazio.

Criscitiello claims Juventus are still the same with Tudor

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Criscitiello feels that Juventus haven’t solved anything with their mid-season managerial change, as the main issue lies elsewhere.

“The problem wasn’t Thiago Motta. Let me rephrase it better: the problem wasn’t just Thiago Motta,” wrote the journalist in his latest column for Sportitalia.

“Motta is a coach with ideas but needed a different path to succeed at Juventus. Tudor wasn’t the solution, and changing just for the sake of changing wasn’t the solution either. The standings have remained the same, and the team is struggling.

“Tudor is worth a mid-table team. His career says so. He left Marseille and De Zerbi took them to the Champions League. He left Lazio and Baroni, an expert in promotions from Serie B, did even better. Tudor wasn’t the solution.

“Tudor was not the solution. He was brought in to make the fans happy because of his Juventus DNA and because Giuntoli had lost his temper with Thiago Motta.”

Juventus want Dusan Vlahovic gone

Moreover, Criscitiello revealed that Juventus no longer want Dusan Vlahovic, something that has been made evidently clear by the club.

“Vlahovic is no longer a case but a simple confirmation: they don’t want him and he should be sold in the summer in a bloodbath, not a capital gain.

“So many injured players, too many stupid expulsions in a crucial period of the season and a team that has no ideas.”

Vlahovic still has one year left on his contract, and the two parties haven’t been able to find common ground in their renewal talks.

Moreover, the Serbian commands the highest salary in Serie A (€12 million per year), and his performances have hardly justified these figures.