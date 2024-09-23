Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello blamed Juventus for their handling of the Next Gen squad, as the players had to spend their night at the airport.

The young Bianconeri squad have been playing in Serie C since their launching in 2018. But this season, they are having to play in Group C, competing with clubs from southern Italy.

This is because the regulations prevent several U23 sides from playing in the same Serie C Group. And with Milan and Atalanta introducing their own teams, Juventus Next Gen have been pushed to the southern section, thus forcing the squad to take long trips on a weekly basis.

On Sunday, Juventus took on Trapani away from home, settling for a 1-1 draw. On their way back to Turin, their flight was delayed on several occasions, forcing the players to sleep in the airport waiting until 9:00 for their trip.

For his part, Criscitiello posted a photo on social media of the Juventus Next Gen players sleeping on the ground at the airport.

The Sportitalia editor-in-chief lashed out at the club’s management for failing to book a private jet for their young squad which yielded them major capital profit over the years.

“This is a snapshot of the failure of the B teams,” posted Criscitiello on his Twitter account.

“If you are Juventus and you play in Serie C, you cannot have C-level organization.

“You make millions in capital gains thanks to the B team, so surely you can afford a charter. The round trip to the south costs 30,000 euros.”