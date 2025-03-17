The outspoken Michele Criscitiello dropped bombs on Juventus majority owner John Elkann, identifying him as the person responsible for the ongoing crisis at the club.

The Bianconeri’s campaign has been underwhelming from the get-go, but has recently descended into chaos, with the horrified fans forced to watch their beloved club disintegrate before their very eyes.

Thiago Motta’s men suffered back-t0-back cup eliminations at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and more embarrassingly Empoli in the Coppa Italia. This was followed by two utter thrashings in the Serie A courtesy of Atalanta (4-0) and Fiorentina (3-0).

As is often the case, the coach is expected to pay the price by getting sacked, albeit not immediately.

Motta has expectedly been on the receiving end of a major bashing from fans and pundits alike over the past few weeks, while the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli hasn’t escaped unscathed either.

Nevertheless, Criscitiello takes a swipe at the very top of the hierarchy when giving his unfiltered take on the chaotic situation at the club.

The Sportitalia editor-in-chief directly blames Elkann for all that has befallen Juventus recently, noting how he chased his cousin Andrea Agnelli out of the club so he could install his own men.

“Juve’s problem is Elkann. You had two opportunities to show what you’re worth, you waged war on your cousin but objectively football is not for him,” wrote the Italian journalist in his column via JuventusNews24.

“At Juve, even football men are failing, even Giuntoli is under fire for the choice of players and coach that was completely botched.”

Moreover, Criscitiello argued the players are no longer following Motta who must now be sacked in order to save the season and qualify for the Champions League.

“There wasn’t just one day when the club aimed for the Scudetto title. It doesn’t mean that the team is bad but there is a problem at the very base: they are playing against the coach.

“If Thiago Motta were to pay then it would be Giuntoli’s turn next, but to protect a possible fourth place, you have to change coach.”