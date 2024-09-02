With the transfer window now shut, Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello hands his ratings for the Mercato campaigns of the biggest Serie A clubs.

The Sportitalia editor-in-chief lauds Juventus for their impressive dealings, especially in the final weeks.

Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. pulled off eight new signings, including Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

They also managed to offload a host of players deemed ill-suited to Thiago Motta’s plans. Therefore, Criscitiello gives Juventus a rating of 8/10.

“A few final moves are missing, some tranfer targets did not arrive, and at a certain point, Giuntoli risked getting bogged down.

“Then, however, he closed excellent negotiations and gave Thiago Motta the team he needed. They also did well working on the youngsters. Juve can compete for the Scudetto and has the obligation to try.

“Cristiano’s hand is visible but so is Motta’s. Coaches must be judged for the present but also for the past. Look at how Bologna is struggling without him. Juve is at year zero but the path traced is the right one.”

The journalist also gave Napoli a similar rating, even though Antonio Conte still found reasons to complain.

Criscitiello then handed Inter’s campaign a 6.5/10 rating, noting how the management did well to maintain the core while adding depth to the squad in what was a quiet transfer session.

Roma and Lazio earned 6/10 in Criscitiello’s book, as their squads remain short of quality.

On the other hand, Milan received a 5.5/10 grade, especially for making an unpopular choice by appointing Paulo Fonseca which stimulated more internal conflicts.