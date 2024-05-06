Juventus are reportedly looking to sign Thiago Motta as their new manager in addition to five new players.

This is according to Sportitalia journalist Michele Criscitiello who dwells on the club’s plans for the summer.

The Bianconeri are one step away from securing Champions League football for next season, and the journalist believes this would release them from Max Allegri’s “imprisonment”.

In other words, the management would be able to start planning for the next campaign rather than being obliged to support the under-fire manager while awaiting the fulfillment of the club’s objectives.

Criscitiello also claims that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was aiming to ring the changes upon his arrival last summer.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis took his time before granting him release, which delayed his summer plans in Turin.

Moreover, Allegri still had two years left on his contract, so Juventus couldn’t afford to sack him at the time.

The journalist also adds that the hierarchy didn’t ask Giuntoli to build a great squad straight away, but in three or four years.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri director is now ready to launch his project, which begins by appointing Motta as head coach.

The 41-year-old’s contract with Bologna will expire at the end of the season, so he will be free to sign for a new club in July.

In addition to the Italo-Brazilian manager, Criscitiello expects Juventus to sign at least five players to enhance what he describes as a “mediocre” squad, but without mentioning any names.