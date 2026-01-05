Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello ridicules Juventus for their poor summer recruitments, particularly Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

The Bianconeri added four new players to their ranks last summer, and none of them has hit the ground running.

Edon Zhegrova has been the most promising of a disappointing bunch, as he’s been able to display flashes of brilliance in cameo appearances. On the other hand, Joao Mario has already been reduced to a forgotten figure in Turin.

As for David and Openda, they have been agonisingly wasteful in front of goals, as illustrated by their displays on Saturday, which cost Juventus two points against Lecce.

Criscitiello blasts Juventus & Damien Comolli for summer recruitments

For his part, Criscitiello has never hidden his dislike for Juventus CEO Damien Comolli and his recruitment methods.

The Frenchman is known for his excessive use of data, which he seems to prioritise over traditional scouting.

Therefore, the Sportitalia editor-in-chief mocks Comolli for resorting to Google when he opted to sign David and Openda.

“With Vlahović sidelined through injury, the remaining options are Openda, David and Milik — so to speak. The others are wide players or attacking profiles better suited to operating off a central striker,” wrote Criscitiello in his weekly editorial on Sportitalia.

“In reality, that leaves just Openda and David. Two misguided signings — and not the only ones — evidently selected by algorithm and Google searches rather than football logic.”

Too many decision makers at Juventus?

Criscitiello also notes that, unlike Inter and Milan who have a clear hierarchy at the top management, confusion reigns at Juventus.

“If Spalletti is struggling to field a reliable centre-forward, he should have no trouble taking the issue up with his directors.

“If the problems are so deep that they affect long-term planning, then he needs to speak to the point man chosen by Elkann: Damien Comolli.

“Comolli, however, aware that operating in Italy is far more complex than in France, has asked for support from former Monza executive François Modesto, now Technical Director. At Juventus, though, what is really needed is bianconero DNA. That is why Giorgio Chiellini, Director of Football Strategy, must be developed and allowed to grow into the role.”

“Juventus have taken the wrong path. The shorter the chain of command, the better a club functions. Everyone understands that Juventus cannot be compared to smaller clubs, but comparisons with Inter, Milan and Napoli are entirely fair. At Juve, there is too much confusion, too many people, and too many overlapping roles with different titles.”

Giorgio Chiellini (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

While the journalist is pitching for Chiellini to be handed a more prominent role, he’s also aware of the latter’s lack of experience, which could return to haunt him.

“The idea of Chiellini as a standard-bearer and future director can make sense, but he needs time and experience to avoid being burned. Piling too many decision-makers on top of each other is not a positive signal.

“On top of that, you have a coach who is left to dictate market guidelines on his own. Too many directors listening to just one voice: Luciano Spalletti.

“The summer transfer window was a flop — and that was predictable. The handling of the Vlahović situation has been disastrous. Confirming Tudor was a clear misreading of the situation. Comolli risks damaging himself in his very first season in black and white, but what stands out most is the level of trust granted to him by Elkann without him having proven anything at all.”