Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello goes off on Juventus, urging John Elkann to entrust Cristiano Giuntoli with the rebuild project.

The Bianconeri started the campaign on a high note and were still in contention for the Scudetto by mid-season. But it has all come undone between February and March.

The Old Lady only managed to beat Frosinone (thanks to a last-gasp winner) in its last seven Serie A fixtures.

Therefore, Criscitiello feels that Max Allegri deceived us before resorting to his old antics.

“Allegri is playing to earn a confirmation for next season even if he still has another year on his contract,” said the Sportitalia CEO in his post-match column.

“He had deluded us until Christmas, then he got lost and went back to his usual self ever since he decided to return to the Juventus bench.”

Moreover, the journalist insists that Juventus must launch a revolution on the market this summer led by Football Director Giuntoli.

“In the summer, a year after his arrival, Giuntoli must make a revolution.

“He has to change the coach and the managerial staff. The squad also needs five or six new players.”

Finally, Criscitiello invites the club’s majority owner John Elkann to prove he’s as ambitious as his cousin Andrea Agnelli, rather than transforming the club into a ‘provincial’ side.

“If Elkann has decided to reduce Juventus to a provincial team, let him say so immediately.

“But if he has taken over from his cousin Andrea to help Juventus become great again and settle the accounts, then he must make an important move and listen to those who brought the Scudetto to Napoli.”