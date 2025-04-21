Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello explains why Napoli and Antonio Conte are destined to part ways at the end of the season.

The former Juventus captain and manager is being heavily linked with a return to Juventus, even though he still has another two years on his contract with the Neapolitans.

Conte reportedly shares a poor rapport with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Moreover, his recent outbursts suggest he’s not happy at the club, despite mounting a solid title bid. The Azzurri have now caught up with Inter on top of the Serie A table.

Criscitiello believes De Laurentiis doesn’t know how to handle Conte, so both men are now in favour of an early termination.

“Conte is the strongest, but you have to know how to manage him,” wrote the Sportitalia editor-in-chief in his column (via JuventusNews24).

“He’s like a Lamborghini. Expensive, impressive, beautiful, but to maintain it, you need a lot of money and driving skills. De Laurentiis has the money, indeed, but he hasn’t been able to manage Conte, especially from December onwards.”

Moreover, Criscitiello identified former Juventus manager Max Allegri as a potential replacement.

“We told you, a few weeks ago, about the great frost between Antonio and Aurelio. We also mentioned Allegri’s name in the background but no one believed us.

“Conte is fed up with De Laurentiis, but even the President would prefer a divorce at the end of the season because managing Antonio is not easy.

“Napoli is looking to Allegri, but first they want to finish this season in triumph. It’s everyone’s goal even if they are going down different paths.

“Conte understood, almost immediately, that he would stay in Naples for life for the city, the fans, the lasagna and the mandolin but playing football without pitches, without a sports center, without top management and without investments in the market becomes complicated.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Allegri replaces Conte at the helm, as the Livorno native was appointed Juventus head coach when his colleague shockingly resigned from his post in the summer of 2014.