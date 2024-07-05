Former Inter Milan defender Cristian Chivu has spoken about Juventus manager Thiago Motta and shared insights into what he learned from Jose Mourinho.

Chivu and Motta were teammates when Inter achieved the treble under Mourinho in 2010, and Chivu highlighted the significant influence Mourinho had on Motta.

Motta has played under some of the world’s top managers, including stints at Barcelona and PSG. His coaching career has quickly gained attention, especially after his successful tenure at Bologna, which ultimately led to his appointment at Juventus this season.

Juventus is confident they have appointed an excellent manager, and early signs suggest they may be correct.

As the Old Lady continues to rebuild its squad to support Motta, fans are eagerly anticipating his first season at the club.

Chivu also revealed an attribute he acquired from Mourinho that has proven invaluable to him throughout his career.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“As a footballer, he had clear ideas and saw the complexity of the modern game in a simple way. I asked myself: How could Barcelona drop a player like this?”

On what he learnt from Mourinho, Chivu added: “The importance of having personality and authority to manage the group.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has had a good career in management and is not unconnected to the fact that he has worked under some of the world’s best managers.