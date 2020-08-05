All Stories, Club News

Cristian Romero: ‘Juventus a dream for me’

August 5, 2020

New Juventus signing Cristian Romero says signing for the Bianconeri is ‘a dream he always wanted to realize’ but understands that competition for places will be tough.

The 22-year-old was signed last summer but left on loan at Genoa for a season to gain more experience by playing more often for the Il Grifone.

Speaking ahead of his move to Turin, the youngster gave an interview to Cadena 3 in Argentina and explained what it means to be making the move to Juventus.

“Juventus is a dream I have always wanted to realize,” he told the news channel, “I will present myself after the Champions League.”

“They’ve (Juventus) decided that they will notify me when I have to show up for training. The decision will be theirs, but next year I will definitely have to play for a place.

“I have a little anxiety, because wearing the black and white shirt is a dream I’ve always wanted to make a reality. Genoa? It was a wonderful experience.

“Playing for the Argentine national team? It is a reward for my efforts.”

