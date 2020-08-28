Cristian Romero to join Atalanta

Juventus defender Cristian Romero could be on the verge of joining Atalanta when the transfer window opens in Italy.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Bianconeri last summer but was immediately loaned back to Genoa with the aim of guaranteeing him first team football.

SportItalia now report that a deal is close to being agreed between Juve and La Dea that would see the young Argentine make a permanent move to Bergamo.

Juve reportedly value Romero at €25 million while Atalanta coach Giampiero Gasperini is a big admirer of the player, and given the good relations between the two clubs, Sportitalia suggest that a deal could be close to being agreed.

Romero has travelled to Turin and is currently training with the Juve first team in preparation for the new season, however he’s part of new coach Andrea Pirlo’s plans for the upcoming season.

The youngster made 60 appearances for Genoa, scoring 3 goals over two seasons.

[Image from Juventus.com]