Juventus are set to overhaul their squad in the summer of 2025 as they seek to re-establish themselves as the dominant force in Italian football, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The club has endured a difficult period in recent years, with its last Serie A title coming five seasons ago. This ongoing drought means that the current campaign will mark a second consecutive season under Cristiano Giuntoli’s leadership without securing the Scudetto.

Determined to reverse this trend, Giuntoli is committed to reshaping the team and implementing a clear long-term strategy aimed at ensuring sustained success. Central to this vision is a revamp of key areas of the squad, with particular focus on the striker position.

Dusan Vlahović is widely expected to depart the club in the upcoming transfer window. Juventus are reportedly open to sanctioning his sale to restructure their attacking line and ease the financial strain his wages represent. The Serbian forward’s gross salary for the next season is estimated at €24 million, and his exit would provide significant relief to the club’s payroll.

The Bianconeri are believed to have already identified Vlahović’s successor. Giuntoli has set his sights on Victor Osimhen, who is currently enjoying an excellent spell in the Turkish league with Galatasaray. The Nigerian striker is viewed as the ideal candidate to spearhead Juventus’ attack moving forward.

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the top strikers in world football, and his arrival would be seen as a significant boost to the squad. His pace, physicality, and finishing ability make him a compelling option to lead the line and contribute to a revitalised offensive strategy.

Should Juventus succeed in securing his signature, it would signal a strong statement of intent as the club continues its efforts to return to the summit of Italian football.