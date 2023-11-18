Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli received recognition at the Golden Boy award ceremony for his accomplishments with Napoli last season.

His years of dedicated efforts paid off as Napoli emerged victorious, clinching the Italian championship for the first time in three decades.

According to a report from Football Italia, Giuntoli was honoured with the Greatest Challenge award for his pivotal role in Napoli’s success. This category acknowledges the contributions of managers and directors who played a significant part in their team’s achievements.

Giuntoli played a key role in Napoli’s success by orchestrating the signing of top-tier players, contributing to the team’s steady progress and eventual title triumph.

Now with Juventus, Giuntoli has been brought in with the expectation that his expertise can revitalise the club and restore its status as a dominant force in Italian football.

Juve FC Says

This is a deserved award, and we hope it makes him want to work even harder to achieve more success at Juve.

He has spent less than six months in the role in Turin and we expect him to keep getting better and improving the group with the manager’s input.

In the last transfer window, he did a superb job in helping us get rid of players that we did not need and make our squad stronger.