Juventus continues to actively search for a new midfielder to strengthen Max Allegri’s squad. Despite having one of the biggest squads in Serie A, the club deems several players surplus to requirements, prompting them to find new homes for these individuals while seeking capable replacements.

The midfield area is a top priority for improvement, and the club has been making efforts to convince Franck Kessie to leave Barcelona and join their ranks. However, the Ivorian player appears hesitant and more inclined towards a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham expressing interest in him. Additionally, there is newfound interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, which poses a challenge for Juventus in competing for his signature.

In light of these developments, Calciomercato reveals that Juventus has now set their sights on another midfielder they admire. The report suggests that Cristiano Giuntoli is considering the addition of Habib Diarra from Strasbourg to their squad during this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We need a new midfielder before this transfer window closes and Diarra could do a job for us.

Giuntoli is a very experienced sporting director and we believe he would have spent some time scouting the midfielder in the last few months before adding him to our shopping list.