Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has once again addressed the speculation surrounding the future of Max Allegri, amid reports suggesting that the manager could depart the club at the end of this season.

Despite Juventus displaying strong form this season, the team has not secured a trophy since Allegri’s return to the club in 2021. Allegri, known for his successful first spell with the club, has faced challenges since his return.

While Juventus remains committed to supporting Allegri in ending the trophy drought, persistent rumours suggest that he might leave the club in the summer. Speculation has also arisen about the possible return of Antonio Conte as the manager, but Giuntoli appears to downplay such plans.

The uncertainty surrounding Allegri’s future continues to be a topic of discussion, and the club’s director is providing insights into the situation, emphasising the ongoing commitment to the current manager.

He was asked about the manager’s future again and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Allegri? Manna and I compare notes, we speak with Scanavino and we are all happy with Allegri. Any other candidacy will have no chance, for us it is a point of reference.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return to the club has been frustrating in the last two seasons, but we trust our gaffer to get the team back to the top of Italian football as he did before.