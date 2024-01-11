Teun Koopmeiners could become a Juventus player next season as he continues to impress the Bianconeri.

The Dutchman has emerged as one of the finest midfielders in Europe since his move to Atalanta and has caught the attention of Juventus.

Cristiano Giuntoli, when he was at Napoli, had been monitoring him during his time in the Netherlands, but Napoli missed out on signing him to Atalanta.

Koopmeiners has consistently performed as one of the top midfielders in Serie A over the last few seasons, and a report from Calciomercato reveals that Giuntoli is keenly interested in him.

Giuntoli is eager to work with the Dutchman, which could prompt Juventus to make a move for him in the summer.

While the Bianconeri are expected to strengthen their squad this month, the team has performed well even without reinforcements, possibly leading them to refrain from significant spending at the moment.

However, the situation may be different in the summer, and Koopmeiners could be among the new players joining the club.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been fantastic for Atalanta and he keeps getting better as one of the finest performers in Serie A.

La Dea knows they have a top player on their hands, and we expect them to make it hard for us to sign him.