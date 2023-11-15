Juventus is actively scouting top talents worldwide to strengthen their squad, and their pursuit has led them to Montenegro.

The Black and Whites are poised to secure some notable signings, even if the players are relatively unknown, under the direction of Cristiano Giuntoli.

Giuntoli gained recognition for his knack for discovering under-the-radar talents, transforming them into top players, and clinching the league title during his tenure at Napoli.

His successful revolution in Naples propelled him to the position at Juventus, and now the Bianconeri eagerly anticipate how he will enhance their fortunes.

While Giuntoli has an array of top players on his shopping list, one teenage sensation has particularly captured his attention since his time in Naples.

According to Calciomercato, Giuntoli has been closely monitoring the progress of Montenegrin talent Vasilije Adzic, who has been showcasing his skills at Budućnost.

At the age of 17, Adzic has already established himself as a key member of Budućnost’s first team, consistently earning opportunities to showcase his abilities in various games.

Juventus is actively tracking Adzic’s development and may make a move in the upcoming summer to bring him to Italy.

Juve FC Says

Adzic will head straight to our U19 team if he moves to the club in the summer and the youngster must prove his worth at that level first.

Kenan Yildiz will serve as an inspiration for him after his rapid rise to our first team.