Cristiano Giuntoli is preparing a first Juventus offer from Berardi

Juventus’ new sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is ready to intensify their pursuit of Domenico Berardi and is preparing to make an initial offer for the player.

Berardi’s departure from Sassuolo in this transfer window seems highly probable, with both Juventus and Lazio expressing interest in acquiring his services.

While Juventus remains one of the world’s biggest clubs, Lazio’s participation in the upcoming Champions League adds to their appeal.

However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, Giuntoli is determined to outmanoeuvre Maurizio Sarri’s side and secure Berardi’s signature. He is actively preparing an offer and will strive to bring the winger to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Berardi is a fine attacker who deserves to play at a bigger club, but he might consider Lazio big enough, especially if Juve does not offer him the best terms.

Lazio knows money will be their main advantage and might be willing to break the bank to add the Azzurri star to their squad.

It would be interesting to see if the attacker will be the first player that joins Juve with Giuntoli as the sporting director.