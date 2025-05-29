Juventus have reportedly decided to part ways with the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli just two years following his arrival.

The 53-year-old was the architect behind Carpi’s rise from the lower divisions to Serie A. He then took over Napoli in 2015 and built a formidable squad that brought silverware to the Southern club, famously bringing the Scudetto title back to the Stadio Maradona after a 33-year drought.

Therefore, Juventus identified him as the ideal profile to lead the club’s new project, so they were keen to secure his services in the summer of 2023.

The Bianconeri eventually succeeded in their mission, but the delay meant that Giuntoli spent the first season in Turin as a mere observer, before effectively taking over last summer.

Cristiano Giuntoli pays the price for disappointing campaign

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

His first summer transfer campaign was certainly spectacular, with nine new first-team arrivals and an exodus of club stalwarts.

However, his most expensive signings, namely Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, failed to inspire, while the appointment of Thiago Motta may have been his undoing.

So according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus majority owner John Elkann has decided that Giuntoli has no place in the new hierarchy.

A new management is taking shape at Juventus

The Bianconeri are preparing to welcome in former Spurs and Liverpool sporting director Damien Comolli who will reportedly assume the role of general director. The Frenchman has resigned from his post as Toulouse president, and his arrival in Turin is expected to ensue in the coming hours.

Moreover, Juventus will bring back their former Chief Scout Matteo Tognozzi who left in 2023 to become Granada’s sporting director. The source adds that Giorgio Chiellini will be entrusted with a more prominent role.

Hence, Giuntoli’s services are no longer needed, and Di Marzio reveals that the decision to oust him has already been made, with the club ironing out the final details before communicating the decision.