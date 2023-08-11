Cristiano Giuntoli is unwavering in his commitment to enhancing all aspects of Juventus’ squad during this transfer window, with a particular focus on revamping the midfield.

Amid challenges in offloading players, which is crucial for squad improvement, Juventus remains optimistic that positive developments will unfold in the final stages of the transfer window.

Under the guidance of Max Allegri, Juventus continues to hold a prominent position among the top clubs in the country. However, in order to contend for the title, it is imperative that the squad undergoes enhancements.

Tuttomercatoweb has shed light on Giuntoli’s intentions to secure at least one significant signing for the midfield. The shortlist of potential candidates includes names such as Thomas Partey, Sofyan Amrabat, Habib Diarra, and Khephren Thuram.

Giuntoli’s belief in the capabilities of these players aligns with his vision of bolstering the team’s midfield strength. It is expected that one of these players will be added to the squad under Allegri’s guidance.

Juve FC Says

We need more quality in our midfield if we are to make any kind of progress in this campaign.

Not playing in Europe will only be an advantage if we have the right players to help us win many domestic matches.

Otherwise, we will be underwhelming again and the manager will be under pressure by the end of the term because we may not even make the top four.