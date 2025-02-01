Dušan Vlahović appears closer to leaving Juventus than staying, as he continues to struggle for relevance at the Allianz Stadium.

Since his arrival in Turin, the Serbian striker has been the club’s main attacking option, with Juventus giving him ample opportunities to replicate the outstanding form he displayed at Fiorentina. In Florence, just before his high-profile move to Juventus, Vlahović was a prolific goal scorer, finding the net almost every time he stepped onto the pitch. His impressive performances for Fiorentina convinced Juve to invest heavily in him, expecting him to lead their attack for years to come.

However, upon joining Juventus, his goal-scoring touch seemingly deserted him. Initially, many pointed fingers at Max Allegri’s tactics as the primary reason for his struggles, believing that the manager’s defensive approach did not allow Vlahović to flourish in the final third. There was a widespread expectation that a change in the dugout could reignite his best form.

With Allegri’s departure and the arrival of Thiago Motta, there was renewed hope that Vlahović could rediscover his best version under a fresh tactical system. Motta has made efforts to integrate the striker into his plans and provide him with the ideal conditions to succeed. However, despite these adjustments, Vlahović continues to underperform, failing to reach the expected goal-scoring levels.

As a result, Juventus have been in discussions with the Serbian forward regarding a contract extension. However, negotiations have stalled, and with just over a year remaining on his current deal, the likelihood of his departure in the summer is increasing. The Bianconeri are now preparing to move on, already identifying a high-profile replacement.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has chosen Victor Osimhen as the ideal successor to Vlahović. The report claims that Juve is prepared to offer €75 million to Napoli to secure the Nigerian striker’s services.

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe, known for his relentless pressing, work rate, and exceptional goal-scoring instinct. Given his attributes, he could be a significant upgrade on Vlahović and provide Juventus with the consistent attacking threat they have been missing. If Juventus follow through with their pursuit, Osimhen’s arrival could mark a new era in their attacking line.