Former Juventus men Cristiano Giuntoli and Thiago Motta have been tipped for a reunion at Atalanta this summer.

Giuntoli is a sporting director who rose to fame during his time at Carpi, and then went on to build the Napoli squad that clinched a historic Scudetto title under Luciano Spalletti in 2023.

The 54-year-old ended his cycle with the Partenopei shortly afterwards, joining Juventus in the following summer.

Could Giuntoli & Thiago Motta reunite at Atalanta?

After arriving in Turin, Giuntoli realised that Max Allegri wasn’t the right partner to share the new project with, and eventually convinced the club to replace the Tuscan manager with Thiago Motta, who was coming from a remarkable stint at Bologna.

The Italo-Brazilian head coach was appointed in the summer of 2024, but he only lasted eight months in Turin.

The manager was sacked for his poor results in March 2025, with Igor Tudor coming in as a replacement, and he was soon followed by Giuntoli, who parted ways with the club at the end of the season, making way for Damien Comolli and his collaborators.

In recent days, Giuntoli emerged as the top candidate to replace Atalanta sporting director Tony D’Amico, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and possibly reunite with Gian Piero Gasperini at Roma.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Orobici are also expected to end their collaboration with Raffaele Palladino. The Roman newspaper identifies Motta as a potential replacement.

Juventus would be delighted with Motta’s move to Atalanta

Motta’s appointment at Atalanta would be good news for Juventus, as the 43-year-old remains on the club’s payroll. In order to join the Bergamo-based club, he would have to terminate his contract with the Bianconeri, which runs for another year.

Nevertheless, it should be remembered that Giuntoli and Motta reportedly had a big fallout before the manager was sacked from Juventus.

So while the director’s move to Bergamo appears plausible, he might opt for another choice this time around.