Cristiano Giuntoli lost his Juventus role at the end of last season, but the experienced sporting director could soon return to a top position within Serie A.

He was widely regarded as one of the finest sporting directors in European football during his time at Napoli, and Juventus moved to appoint him after he played a key role in their Serie A triumph in 2023. His arrival was seen as a major statement, with the Bianconeri believing they had secured one of the leading figures in Italian football administration.

Mixed Spell in Turin

Giuntoli made a strong impression during his first summer at the club, successfully offloading several players who were no longer part of Juventus’ long-term plans. His work initially suggested that he could reshape the squad effectively and guide the club back to the highest level.

However, his second season proved more challenging, as a number of decisions did not deliver the expected results. His choice to place trust in Thiago Motta for the managerial role was questioned, while several new signings failed to make the desired impact, ultimately contributing to a disappointing campaign.

Potential Return to Serie A Leadership

Juventus decided to relieve him of his duties last summer, with Damien Comolli stepping in to oversee transfer operations and broader club business following his departure. The club has since moved forward with a different structure, aiming to stabilise and rebuild.

Despite this setback, Giuntoli may not be out of work for long. Tuttomercatoweb reveals that AS Roma is now considering appointing him as their next sporting director. The club views him as a highly experienced candidate with a deep understanding of Italian football, making him a strong option for the role. Should the appointment materialise, it would offer Giuntoli an opportunity to re-establish his reputation and demonstrate that Juventus may have acted prematurely in parting ways with him.