Cristiano Ronaldo breaking records on Social Media – (Image)

We all know about Cristiano Ronaldo and his tendency to break every single goal-scoring record possible. Earlier this week, the Portuguese became the best scorer in the history of the European championship with 11 goals to his name.

Nevertheless, the Juventus man is also breaking records in the digital world, as his popularity continues to grow, even at the age of 36.

According to Calciomercato, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner became the first person to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

The most followed athletes on Instagram 📱 pic.twitter.com/pERlcATLCP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 18, 2021

Despite having his detractors, Ronaldo is an incredibly popular figure amongst football fans – especially with the younger generation – and has a uniquely devoted fanbase.

Cristiano’s popularity surpasses the world of football, as some of his followers aren’t even fans of the sport, which showcases the player’s status as a true pop icon.

The former Real Madrid man joined Juventus in a sensational move in 2018, and still has one year left in his contract.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties will continue their collaborations for another years, or if Ronaldo will take his enormous fanbase towards a new destination.