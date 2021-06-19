Club News

Cristiano Ronaldo breaking records on Social Media – (Image)

June 19, 2021 - 1:30 pm

We all know about Cristiano Ronaldo and his tendency to break every single goal-scoring record possible. Earlier this week, the Portuguese became the best scorer in the history of the European championship with 11 goals to his name.

Nevertheless, the Juventus man is also breaking records in the digital world, as his popularity continues to grow, even at the age of 36.

According to Calciomercato, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner became the first person to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

Despite having his detractors, Ronaldo is an incredibly popular figure amongst football fans – especially with the younger generation – and has a uniquely devoted fanbase.

Cristiano’s popularity surpasses the world of football, as some of his followers aren’t even fans of the sport, which showcases the player’s status as a true pop icon.

The former Real Madrid man joined Juventus in a sensational move in 2018, and still has one year left in his contract.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties will continue their collaborations for another years, or if Ronaldo will take his enormous fanbase towards a new destination.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Boniperti Del Piero

Video – When Boniperti and Del Piero shared a special moment during the stadium inaugural

June 19, 2021

“I can’t be loved by everyone” – Morata remains strong despite harsh criticism

June 19, 2021

Parma ultras welcome back Buffon with “mercenary” banner

June 19, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 19, 2021 at 2:47 pm

    * extremely toxic * fanbase.
    imagine basing a whole team around what happens to one player online and letting the real life football rot. we need a world-class mercato away from ronaldo.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.