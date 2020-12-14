Cristiano Ronaldo certain that Juve will ‘win something important’

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that yesterday’s win was tough, before stating that his side were going to ‘win something important’.

The Portuguese played a key part in our victory yesterday by scoring the two penalties we earned, but admits that the victory was far from routine after a solid display by Genoa.

Ronaldo also claimed that their confidence is high at the minute which helped them to secure the victory yesterday, whilst adding that it is difficult to play so soon after the Champions League fixtures.

“The goal is to win, always,” Ronaldo stated after the match (as translated by Juve’s official website). “After beating a team like Barcelona, ​​you find confidence and the strength to overcome even a team like Genoa, which had a very defensive attitude.

“After the Champions League it’s always tough, but the coach made us understand that we had to change and we did it. Every year, Juve’s goal is to win the league title and the Champions League, only one team succeeds, but we are confident and convinced that we can win something important.”

We have certainly showed our hand in Europe with the win over Barcelona, and our rivals for the Champions League will have taken note.

The draw for the next round is today, where we will find out our opponents for the knockout stages, while I’m certain that we have overcome our early struggles domestically and will bring the Scudetto back to Turin again this season.

Should we be amongst the favourites for the Champions League?

Patrick