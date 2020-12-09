Cristiano Ronaldo claims Juve achieved the ‘nearly impossible’

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Juventus ‘nearly’ did the the impossible by going to Barcelona and coming away with the comfortable victory which was needed to top the group.

The Old Lady went to the Camp Nou yesterday knowing they had to score three goals to stand any chance of topping their group, as well as beating their rivals by more than one goal.

While not many were expecting such a result, we made our intention known from the outset, and within 20 minutes we had a two-goal lead and were well on course to achieve our feat.

Cristiano insists that he is happy with the result, before claiming what they achieved was ‘nearly impossible’.

“We are very happy,” Cristiano Ronaldo stated after the victory over Barcelona (as translated by Juve’s official website). “We knew it was a nearly impossible mission to come to Camp Nou and get this result, but we did it.

“The key was to enter with the right spirit, after 30 minutes we were already 2-0 up and from there we understood that it was possible and we made it happen. This result can be a great confidence boost, we needed a win against a team like Barcelona, which, regardless of the difficult moment, is still a great team.

“I hope that in the next matches we can follow this path, starting with the match against Genoa.”

Our form domestically has left a lot to be desired this season, but the manner in which we have won our last two matches in all competitions will hopefully mean that we have turned a corner, and Genoa may well have got the opportunity at the wrong time.

