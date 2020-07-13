Cristiano Ronaldo commited to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is committed to continue at Juventus, despite reports linking Paris Saint-Germain to a move for the Portuguese forward.

The 35-year-old has already set records with the Bianconeri this season and is hoping to break Felice Borel’s record of 31 goals in a Serie A season with Juventus.

Tuttosport report that despite suggestions of a move from PSG, Ronaldo will not entertain any rumours and is fully committed to Juventus for the remainder of his contract.

Despite some poor games this season, the Turin based daily report that CR7 will not be leaving Turin at the end of the current campaign, with current Juve contract set to run until June 2022.

Ronaldo is now targeting the Serie A Caponcannoniere title, with Ciro Immobile just one goal ahead of him on 29, as well as the European Golden Boot where Robert Lewandowski currently leads the race.