Cristiano Ronaldo has committed his future to Juventus, stating that his ‘pirit and ambition are as high as ever’ as he prepares for his third season in Turin.

The Portuguese star was the subject of reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with one French news outlet suggesting he was no longer happy with Juve.

Despite the rumours, recent reports in the Italian press state that Ronaldo is considered one of the ‘untouchable’ players for new coach Andrea Pirlo and that the team would be built around him.

In an Instagram post, CR7 confirmed his commitment to the club, insisting that he wants to work with the club to ‘conquer Italy, Europe and the World!’