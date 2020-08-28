Cristiano Ronaldo has committed his future to Juventus, stating that his ‘pirit and ambition are as high as ever’ as he prepares for his third season in Turin.
The Portuguese star was the subject of reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with one French news outlet suggesting he was no longer happy with Juve.
Despite the rumours, recent reports in the Italian press state that Ronaldo is considered one of the ‘untouchable’ players for new coach Andrea Pirlo and that the team would be built around him.
In an Instagram post, CR7 confirmed his commitment to the club, insisting that he wants to work with the club to ‘conquer Italy, Europe and the World!’
As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strength and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World!
Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way.
Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible.
We are Juventus!
We are the Champions!
We are back and stronger than ever!
We are counting on you!
All together!
Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽
View this post on Instagram
As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽