Cristiano Ronaldo considering Juventus exit after impressive summer window

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to be eyeing a move to Paris Saint-Germain after they made a number of impressive signings this summer.

The Portuguese’s future remains uncertain at present, with recent reports having linked him with a move away from Turin, while others have claimed that his agent is working to earn him an extension to his current Juve deal.

Nothing appears to be certain however, and FourFourTwo is now claiming that he has been impressed with PSG’s transfer record this summer, and he is now keen on such a move.

The French giants have added Gini Wijnaldum, Gigio Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi already at this early point in the window, showing a true statement of intent after failing to clinch last season’s Ligue 1 title, and CR7 is now claimed to want to join the party.

While PSG’s summer splurge will no doubt have put the fear into the French division, you can’t help but believe that their transfer window will be making them serious contenders for the Champions League also, having come close to clinching that illustrious title in recent seasons.

Ronaldo also has a keen interest in Europe’s elite competition, having reserved much of his best performances for the competition, and the chance to win one more CL will surely be in his mind as he nears the latter years of his time at the top.

Would a move to PSG make sense at this point in his career? Would anyone begrudge CR7 a move to the French giants?

Patrick