Cristiano Ronaldo decisions to be made following Euro 2020 exit

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be set to make a decision on his future ‘imminently’, after his Portugal side were eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16.

The 36 year-old came under scrutiny last season as some of his performances were deemed to be below par, but that didn’t stop CR7 from topping the Serie A goalscoring charts with 29 goals in 33 appearances, as well as playing his part in helping us win both the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Ronaldo has since been linked with a potential exit, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both linked with an interest in his signature, but his priority was doing his job for his country, and with Portugal no longer in the running to win Euro 2020, TuttoJuve claims he can now figure out what is next for his career.

I believe he will end up staying put in Turin, especially when you consider the tax ramifications he would have to deal with to play outside of Italy, with him receiving a discount as a foreigner in Turin.

Clubs have also struggled with their finances after the Coronavirus pandemic, which I also believe will hamper other clubs ability to cough up an excessive amount to cover the deficit left by their respective tax authorities.

Do you expect Ronaldo to leave this summer?

Patrick