Cristiano Ronaldo finally tests negative after weeks of being unavailable

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally fought off the Coronavirus that had kept him out of Juventus’ last four matches.

The Portuguese has missed the fixtures with Crotone and Hellas Verona, as well as both opening Champions League fixtures including the loss to Barcelona on Wednesday, despite showing zero symptoms for Covid-19.

The player will have been frustrated at not being able to help his team, especially whilst they struggled to get the desired results, but he will be eager to help us get back to winning ways tomorrow evening, having been named in the squad to take on Spezia.

Cristiano’s last competitive game for Juventus came against Roma just over a month ago, but was available for Napoli who failed to turn up, and did manage to play for Portugal shortly before contracting the virus on international duty in early October.

The manager has already stated that he would like to field a front three upon the star’s return, with him lining up on the left, with both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata expected to line-up alongside.

Despite being available however, Ronaldo may well find himself on the bench, with him not having been allowed to train with the team since testing positive, but you would expect him to feature at some point tomorrow following Juventus‘ confirmation of the negative test.

Should Ronaldo start tomorrow regardless of his ability to train with the team? Is there any doubt that he will be 100% ready despite his time in isolation?

Patrick