Cristiano Ronaldo gets Turin stay for Portugal’s upcoming World Cup qualifier

Portugal‘s World Cup qualifier scheduled for March 24 will now be moved to the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus’s home stadium.

Due to travel restrictions, the fixture has been moved away from Cristiano Ronaldo’s home country with agreement from the authorities, and this will allow CR7 to reduce his travel during the international break.

TuttoJuve reports that Portugal will play their home clash against Azerbaijan in Turin, before travelling to Serbia and Luxembourg at the end of March in Group A of the European section of qualifiers for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side should be amongst the favourites for both this summer’s European Championships and the following World Cup, with a number of outstanding players in each area of the field at present, and our star man isn’t showing any signs of slowing down despite his advancing age either.

Italy will also have three qualifiers coming up at the end of March, with a home tie with Northern Ireland, before trips to Bulgaria and Lithuania in Group C.

Other matches could well be moved to accommodate travelling players avoiding extra quarantine measures and restrictions as teams and players try to adhere to the rules of each country as well as maintaining the sport.

Patrick