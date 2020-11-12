Cristiano Ronaldo is worth more to Juventus than his contract

There has been much talk about Juventus attempting to cash-in on Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, but his departure would cost far more than the fee received.

While the Portuguese is believed to be on at least 5-times the wage that his nearest team-mate Paulo Dybala receives, his presence in Turin is worth much more than that.

The DailyMail states that he is on a whopping £28 Million contract, but also states that the hierarchy at Juventus rate his worth to the club as much more than that both on and off the pitch.

Chairman Andrea Agnelli has been using the iconic superstar to maximise his dealings with sponsors in recent years, as well as using him as an attraction in the transfer market.

The 35 year-old is also showing little signs of slowing down on the pitch despite his age, having scored six goals in his four Serie A outings this term.

This is before you take into account that the forward has sold 1 Million Juventus shirts with his name included on the design, further enhancing the profile of both the club and the player.

Cristiano appears to be relishing the new season with the Old Lady, and looks primed to enjoy another astonishing season in front of goal, and the report adds that the player will be honouring his current contract at the minimum, while an extension could be possible if the player is open to staying in Italy beyond 2022.

While the transfer rumours are part and parcel with the game, the latest reports appear to have been unfounded, and the club would be crazy to consider his exit.

Could we persuade Cristiano to stay on at the Allianz beyond 2022?

Patrick