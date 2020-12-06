Cristiano Ronaldo named Serie A’s MVP for November

The years do not seem to be catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese living legend is going to turn 36 in February but he is still one of the best players in the world and he proves it on the pitch week after week.

Lega Serie A has recently chosen Juventus’striker as the Most Valuable Player in the league for the month of November. Last month Ronaldo scored five goals in three matches, against Spezia, Lazio and Cagliari.

✅ Technical efficiency performance at 96%

💪 Offensive-aggressiveness index above 96%

However, Ronaldo only played in one full match, against Cagliari.

Playing a total of just 200 minutes, he claims the impressive record of one goal per 40 minutes, more than two goals per 90′.

The Portuguese player has been harshly criticised by some for missing the game against Benevento and returning available for the following game, against Dynamo Kyiv.

His critics claim that he is more interested in his personal scoring record in the Champions League than in Juventus’s matches in Serie A.

During the press conference before Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv, Andrea Pirlo confirmed that Ronaldo had suffered from a minor injury after the clash against Ferencvaros, squashing the speculation over why he missed the Benevento game.