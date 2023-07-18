Cristiano Ronaldo says his move to Juventus revived Serie A

In 2018, Juventus made headlines in Italian football with a remarkable transfer, securing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar joined the club following his triumphant Champions League victory with Real Madrid, adding to his already impressive track record. Ronaldo’s arrival in Serie A also proved to be a commercial success, drawing significant attention and interest to the league.

Renowned for having one of the largest fan bases worldwide, Ronaldo’s move to Juventus attracted a massive influx of followers to Serie A, further elevating the league’s global popularity. This effect was not limited to Italy alone; even after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he represented his national team, Ronaldo’s impact remained evident when he moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. His presence in the Saudi Arabian league inspired other top European talents to consider making moves to the country, signalling the growing appeal and potential of football in the region.

Ronaldo himself has spoken proudly about the impact he made during his tenure at Juventus. His influence extends beyond his on-field performances, as his presence in various leagues has left a lasting legacy, fostering growth and interest in football in new and exciting territories.

Ronaldo said as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Even Serie A, when I arrived at Juventus, was a dead league and then it rejuvenated. Wherever Cristiano goes, there is more interest: it happened in Saudi Arabia as well.

“I feel like I’m 100% the pioneer, and I’m sure that soon more champions will come. I was criticized for coming to Saudi Arabia, and now? I paved the way, and all the players are coming here…”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was a big deal in Italian football and his presence at Juve certainly added value to the Italian game.

However, we struggled financially and the covid-19 pandemic ruined our plans to make as much money as possible from his presence in our squad.