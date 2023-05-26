Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Pinsoglio formed a strong bond during their time as teammates at Juventus, and that mutual respect continues to endure.

Pinsoglio has become a beloved figure among fans despite his limited playing time, earning the title of arguably the most likeable player at the club. Despite only featuring in a handful of league matches since joining Juventus, his influence has been recognised, leading to a recent contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Sharing pictures of the contract signing on his social media accounts, Pinsoglio captioned the post with “Fino alla fine” (Until the end). Football Italia reports that Ronaldo, expressing support for his friend from Saudi Arabia, responded with a comment saying “Grande” (Great).

This interaction between Ronaldo and Pinsoglio serves as a testament to their enduring camaraderie and respect for one another.

Juve FC Says

Pinsoglio is one player teammates love and his relationship with Ronaldo has remained strong despite both of them being separated by continents.

The goalie might not play often, but he is one player most of us like because of his loyalty and dedication to the club.

Now that we have sorted his future, we need to focus on those of other players at the club as we rebuild the side and make it more competitive again.